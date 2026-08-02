Deadly crash in Warminster, Pennsylvania, under investigation, police say
A deadly crash in Warminster, Pennsylvania, is under investigation Sunday, police said.
The crash happened in the area of 555 West Street Road when a motorcycle and car collided, according to police.
Police said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office Crash Team responded to the scene.
Street Road between Mearns and York will be closed during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Warminster Township Police.