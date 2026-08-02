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Deadly crash in Warminster, Pennsylvania, under investigation, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A deadly crash in Warminster, Pennsylvania, is under investigation Sunday, police said. 

The crash happened in the area of 555 West Street Road when a motorcycle and car collided, according to police. 

Police said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office Crash Team responded to the scene.

Street Road between Mearns and York will be closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Warminster Township Police.

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