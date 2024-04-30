Walnuts sold at Whole Foods and other grocers recalled after E. coli outbreak sickens 12

Tips on how to avoid food poisoning Tips on how to avoid food poisoning 02:34

A California company is recalling walnuts sold at Whole Foods and other natural food stores in 19 states amid an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 12 people and hospitalized seven.

Hollister-based Gibson Farms is recalling Organic Light Halves and Pieces shelled walnuts after learning they could be contaminated with an E. coli strain that "causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools," the company said Tuesday in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

While most healthy adults recover from e. coli within a week, some can develop a form of kidney failure that can lead to serious organ damage and even death, with the young and elderly the most vulnerable, the statement added.

The FDA has reason to believe more than 300 retail locations in the following states received the recalled walnuts: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The people stricken in the outbreak are in California and Washington.

The recalled organic walnut halves and pieces were sold in bulk bins at natural food and co-op stores (see here for a full list off affected merchants). The expiration dates ranged between May 21, 2025, and June 7, 2025, federal officials said. An investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products or states are affected, the FDA stated.

Consumers who bought the walnuts from bulk containers should check to see if they're part of the recall. Recalled nuts should not be sold or served, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Consumers are advised to wash items and surfaces that may have come in contact with the nuts using hot soapy water or a dishwasher. Contact a health care provider about any symptoms.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.