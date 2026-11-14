Search to resume Sunday for man who went missing in lake in Voorhees, New Jersey, police say

A search will resume Sunday morning in Voorhees, New Jersey, for a man who went missing in a lake, police said.

At around 11:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of the Camden County Library and Laurel Road for a 911 call.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a man in a nearby lake. According to police, officers tried to make contact with the man, and he became submerged in the water.

Police said surveillance video showed the man running toward the bank of the water before he went missing. Fire personnel, emergency management, dive teams and search and rescue personnel responded to the scene to search for man, police said.

Police said they will provide more information once it becomes available.