Video shows young girl getting run over by truck in Philadelphia, walking away

A teenage girl appeared to walk away unharmed after she was pushed beneath a Mack truck in Northeast Philadelphia, an incident captured on security video that witnesses described as a miracle.

The girl has not been identified, and her medical condition remains unknown.

Security video from Ivonne Jewelry store on the corner of Summerland Avenue and Marcella Street shows the girl looking down at her cellphone as she walks in front of the truck. Moments later, the truck begins moving, pushing her underneath.

Bladimir Gomera, who works at Ivonne Jewelry, said he and his cousin, store owner Ivonne Roson, were outside recording a separate video when they saw what was happening.

"I was yelling, 'Stop, stop, stop,'" Gomera said.

Video shows Gomera attempting to get the driver's attention as Roson also signaled for the truck to stop.

Gomera said he ran to check on the girl and found that her hair was pinned beneath one of the truck's tires.

"I talked to her — she told me that she was fine," Gomera said.

Witnesses said they directed the driver to move the truck slightly forward so the girl could free herself.

Roson said the girl remained calm after getting out from beneath the truck.

"She was very quiet," Roson said. "We ask her, 'Are you OK?' She said, 'Yes.'"

Witnesses said the girl, whom they estimated to be between 14 and 16 years old, then walked home. They say the phone remained in her hand throughout the incident.

There is no traffic light or stop sign where witnesses said she crossed. Roson and Gomera said the driver appeared concerned and may not have seen the girl walk in front of the truck.

Philadelphia police said officers were dispatched to the area Friday, but no one involved in the incident was there when they arrived. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Joe Kaminer, who lives nearby, said he had not heard about what happened until CBS News Philadelphia showed him the security video.

"I'm glad that she's OK. It's a miracle," he said. "She got hit by a giant truck and she's OK."

Gomera also called the outcome remarkable.

"The odds were more to the fatality side," he said. "It's a miracle that she's alive."