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New Jersey community mourns Victoria Perez after missing teen girl found dead in Spring Hill, Florida

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Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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A New Jersey community is mourning a teenage girl who was killed in Florida this month.

Victoria Perez, 16, was originally reported missing on Nov. 8 in Pasco County, Florida, authorities say. The same day, Perez was found near the side of a road in Spring Hill, Florida, Pasco County Sheriff Jeff Harrington said in a news conference last week.

Nineteen-year-old Robert Timmons has been charged with murder. Police believe he shot and killed Perez inside a vehicle and later dumped her body near an apartment complex and discarded the firearm in a body of water.

Relatives told police Timmons was Perez's boyfriend, Harrington said.

"There were some concerns about the nature of the relationship that he and this young woman had. Family members had characterized it as tumultuous, toxic," Harrington said.

Under questioning, Timmons told police he shot Perez after an argument unfolded inside the car.

An obituary says Perez was born in Camden and was a junior at Pennsauken High School. It's not clear why she was in Florida at the time.

"She loved dancing, TikTok, riding 4 wheelers, boxing, getting her nails done, cheerleading and hanging with her friends and cousins," the obituary said.

A funeral is scheduled for Friday in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:
National Domestic Violence Hotline

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence

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