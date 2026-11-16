New Jersey community mourns Victoria Perez after missing teen girl found dead in Spring Hill, Florida

A New Jersey community is mourning a teenage girl who was killed in Florida this month.

Victoria Perez, 16, was originally reported missing on Nov. 8 in Pasco County, Florida, authorities say. The same day, Perez was found near the side of a road in Spring Hill, Florida, Pasco County Sheriff Jeff Harrington said in a news conference last week.

Nineteen-year-old Robert Timmons has been charged with murder. Police believe he shot and killed Perez inside a vehicle and later dumped her body near an apartment complex and discarded the firearm in a body of water.

Relatives told police Timmons was Perez's boyfriend, Harrington said.

"There were some concerns about the nature of the relationship that he and this young woman had. Family members had characterized it as tumultuous, toxic," Harrington said.

Under questioning, Timmons told police he shot Perez after an argument unfolded inside the car.

An obituary says Perez was born in Camden and was a junior at Pennsauken High School. It's not clear why she was in Florida at the time.

"She loved dancing, TikTok, riding 4 wheelers, boxing, getting her nails done, cheerleading and hanging with her friends and cousins," the obituary said.

A funeral is scheduled for Friday in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence