Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Philadelphia, announce new initiative for workers

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia Tuesday.

She is expected to make an announcement about a new initiative for workers, as well as highlight the Biden Administration's investments in infrastructure.

Harris' office has not yet released more details about her trip, including when she is expected to arrive in the city. 

First published on August 7, 2023 / 1:24 PM

