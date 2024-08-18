Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz begin bus tour in Pittsburgh

Harris-Walz campaign to kickoff bus tour in Pittsburgh area Harris-Walz campaign to kickoff bus tour in Pittsburgh area 01:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off a bus tour in western Pennsylvania today.

The Harris campaign is hoping to continue the momentum she has seen in recent polling as the Democratic National Convention approaches.

Sunday marked Harris' eighth visit to Pennsylvania this year, and with the state's 19 electoral votes, her campaign continues to put lots of attention here.

Johnstown's Nancy Critz picked the right day to re-purpose her Franco Harris jersey.

"When she ran, I'm like, 'Yeah, I've gotta wear it!'"

Many others were wearing and holding their support for the vice president.

"I'm a big fan of Kamala, and I really hope that she can get elected as president," said Luie Hrvatii.

"She brings her experience, she brings her smarts," Munhall's Carol Chatman-Kurn added.

Harris, Gov. Walz, and their spouses were welcomed with a sea of blue signage.

For some, there were conversations. Others, like Donna Hayes, got handshakes from Gov. Walz.

"I think it's really fun to see him in person. He seems exactly like you see him at the rallies," Hayes said.

The Democratic nominee didn't make formal remarks, but it was soon off on the roads, where she made multiple stops in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

"Our country is going to be as strong as our willingness to fight for it," Harris said to the crowd.

First up was the Beaver County Democratic office, rallying volunteers and taking aim at her Republican challenger.

"What we know is that the real and true measure of the strength of a leader is who you build up!" Harris said.

Back in the hangar at Pittsburgh International Airport, many who came out planned to go to their communities and volunteer for Harris' campaign.

Critz is one of them.

"I'm not as young as I used to be, so I don't know how many steps I can do, but I'm gonna try the best I can!"

Small steps in their big battle for the Oval Office.

Sunday's bus tour starts a busy week for Vice President Harris and her campaign. The Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago.