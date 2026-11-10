Mostly sunny Veterans Day in Philadelphia region before storms move in. Here's the weather forecast.

A great day to get outside. You'll want a jacket heading out the door Wednesday morning in the Philadelphia region, but sunglasses will come in handy by lunchtime.

Veterans Day ceremonies and outdoor activities should enjoy comfortable afternoon weather. The I-95 corridor stays dry for both commutes, with no weather-related travel concerns expected.

NEXT big change

Our next weather system arrives Thursday, bringing widespread rain across the Philadelphia region, including the Lehigh Valley, South Jersey and Delaware.

Rain could begin late Wednesday night, with Thursday shaping up to be a wet day. Highs will reach the lower 60s before temperatures begin falling.

CBS News Philadelphia

Behind that system, a much cooler air mass arrives Friday.

Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees, with lingering showers possible and wind chills topping out in the low 40s with gusty northwest winds.

CBS News Philadelphia

The chill sticks around through the weekend, with highs mainly in the upper 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday.

Overnight lows will dip into the 30s, especially in the suburbs, Lehigh Valley and Poconos. The weekend looks largely dry, with some sunshine returning.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Pleasant. High 66, Low 44

Thursday: NEXT Weather alert for rain. High 60, Low 60

Friday: NEXT Weather alert for rain/wind. High 48, Low 45

Saturday: Chilly. High 48, Low 40

Sunday: Chilly. High 50, Low 38

Monday: Some sun. High 51, Low 37

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 54, Low 35

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