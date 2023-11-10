Delaware County veterans honored at Newtown Square memorial

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- The Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association hosted a wreath-laying ceremony at the Newtown Square Veterans Memorial on Friday to honor those who fought for the country.

Dozens of people attended the event Friday morning.

The Veterans Memorial in Newtown Square is believed to be the largest one in the region outside of Washington, D.C.

On Friday, the memorial served as the backdrop for veterans and their loved ones to come together.

The short wreath-laying ceremony was meant to honor and remember those who have served, both past and present, for their bravery and sacrifice.

This year is especially significant as the Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association commemorates a decade of dedication since being founded in 2013.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with people about why honoring veterans is something they try to do every chance they get.

"Nobody hates war more than the veteran. We know what the sacrifice is. There's no winners," DCVMA president Joe Daly said. "We've got to find peaceful ways to live together and avoid war at all costs. So that's kind of what this is about too. Hey, remember these sacrifices and hopefully, we'll be smart enough not to repeat them."

"I don't think we can thank them enough for what they've done," state Rep. Lisa Borowski said. "People don't realize, even when it's not wartime, it's time away from family, it's time away from your community."

The memorial has four sections, so there is a lot to see for anyone who would like to see it in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is on Saturday.