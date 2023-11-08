Watch CBS News
How Pennsauken High School is letting veterans know they matter in community

By Jasmine Payoute, Scott Hezlep

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsauken High School students showed veterans in their Camden County community on Wednesday just how important they are to them just days away from Veterans Day.

This special event essentially helped bridge the gap between veterans and Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students.

The event started with students reading their essays about what Veterans Day means to them. It also included a flag folding ceremony and presentation and breakfast.

As the veterans broke bread and shared stories with students, they spoke with CBS News Philadelphia about why this was so important.

"It's nice that the high school does something like this for veterans," one veteran said. "I think a lot of times we forget that freedom isn't free and it's this weekend we're honoring the veterans who all have served -- whether they've died in combat or they lived on."

"Gives us a chance to see what Veterans Day is about," Pennsauken High School Principal Rich Bonkowski said, "and hear the stories of these men and women and just appreciate their service and what it means for us today."

"I know not every school does this," a student said, "so it's definitely an honor that our school admires and just recognizes the veterans. I think it's a great thing and it definitely brings the community together."

Administrators say a veterans memorial they have outside of the school is how they show their support all year round. The event was just for Veterans Day.

November 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

