Philadelphia School District holds ceremony honoring veterans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia held a special ceremony Thursday morning in celebration of the upcoming Veterans Day. The ceremony was one of several events on the air recognizing veterans' service to the country.

Behind a podium at district headquarters, the names of the more than 400 employees who served were displayed alongside their pictures. Some are serving as chiefs leading departments, principals leading schools and JROTC program leads.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with the district superintendent and chief operating officer about what this event symbolizes and what they hope students take away from it.

"It's important for us to teach our young people and our citizens that we need to value and appreciate that freedom is not free," Superintendent Tony Watlington said, "and that we have lots of people who've done some great things on behalf of this great nation."

"It makes me feel good," COO Oz Hill said. "It's part of the process of perpetuating excellence in our communities at large and it bonds us together as Americans when we take time to recognize all of those who have made sacrifices for the country."

The district says it offers military leave annually for reserve training.

Veterans Day is on Saturday.