New Jersey beach patrol says man who suffered in-water injury likely encountered a skate

VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS) -- Ventnor City Beach Patrol restricted swimming at its beaches to knee-deep water on Sunday after a man was injured during an interaction with a marine animal.

According to VCBP, a man received medical treatment for a hand injury he suffered while swimming along Surrey Avenue beach Sunday at around 9:30 a.m.

However, if you're going down the shore for Labor Day weekend and getting the eerie sense this sounds like a shark bite, the answer is no.

VCBP believes the man likely encountered a skate, a marine animal with barbs on its tail, and not a shark. The life-saving group said an uptick in marine activity is normal for late summer warm waters.

But the question remains, what is a skate?

According to the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife, a skate is a cartilaginous fish or a fish with no bones. Skates prefer temperate or tropical water temperatures, including bays and areas close to shorelines, hence why one could have been swimming in Ventnor's waters.

In this undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, a winter skate rests among seagrass at a monitoring site in the sound off shore from Salem, Mass. Seagrass meadows, found in coastlines all coastal areas around the world except Antarctica's shores, are among the most poorly protected but widespread coastal habitats in the world. Studies have found more than 70 species of seagrass that can reduce erosion and improve water quality, while providing food and shelter for sea creatures. (Tay Evans/Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries via AP) Tay Evans / AP

No need to worry, skates aren't after humans. According to the Division of Fish & Wildlife, their preferred food group is mollusks, crabs, small fish and worms.

The Division of Fish & Wildlife said some of the most common species of skates off the New Jersey coast are clearnose skates, little skates, rosette skates, barndoor skates and winter skates.

VCBP reminds swimmers to only swim while a lifeguard is on duty from 10-6 p.m. every day from Memorial Day to Labor Day.