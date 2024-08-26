New Jersey beach patrol says man who suffered in-water injury likely encountered a skate
VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS) -- Ventnor City Beach Patrol restricted swimming at its beaches to knee-deep water on Sunday after a man was injured during an interaction with a marine animal.
According to VCBP, a man received medical treatment for a hand injury he suffered while swimming along Surrey Avenue beach Sunday at around 9:30 a.m.
However, if you're going down the shore for Labor Day weekend and getting the eerie sense this sounds like a shark bite, the answer is no.
VCBP believes the man likely encountered a skate, a marine animal with barbs on its tail, and not a shark. The life-saving group said an uptick in marine activity is normal for late summer warm waters.
But the question remains, what is a skate?
According to the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife, a skate is a cartilaginous fish or a fish with no bones. Skates prefer temperate or tropical water temperatures, including bays and areas close to shorelines, hence why one could have been swimming in Ventnor's waters.
No need to worry, skates aren't after humans. According to the Division of Fish & Wildlife, their preferred food group is mollusks, crabs, small fish and worms.
The Division of Fish & Wildlife said some of the most common species of skates off the New Jersey coast are clearnose skates, little skates, rosette skates, barndoor skates and winter skates.
VCBP reminds swimmers to only swim while a lifeguard is on duty from 10-6 p.m. every day from Memorial Day to Labor Day.