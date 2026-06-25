Venezuelans in Philadelphia fear for loved ones after deadly earthquakes: "It's just devastating"

Rescue efforts are underway in Venezuela after two massive earthquakes rocked the country Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of widespread damage.

Nearly 200 people have been killed with more than 1,000 others injured. The death toll could rise as crews dig through rubble to find more victims.

Emilio Buitrago, who was born in Venezuela but moved to Philadelphia in the 1990s, says his cousin narrowly escaped her apartment building during the earthquakes.

Buitrago, who is also with the Venezuelan-American Caucus, continues to worry because he has yet to speak to other family members.

"Was able to reach out to a few cousins, they needed to basically crawl out of the building because the building partially collapsed. I still need to find out about my grandmother and other family members," Buitrago said.

Officials say the country was hit with a magnitude 7.2 earthquake about 100 miles west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor.

They're considered the largest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a century.

"Keep Venezuelans in your thoughts and prayers," said Luis Colmenares, who is with Casa De Venezuela, an organization that helps Venezuelans.

With the search and rescue efforts underway, the United States is among the nations sending medical resources and humanitarian aid to Venezuela. Organizations in Philly are also figuring out ways they can help.

Colmenares, who was born in Caracas, says they're currently working on a plan to send money and food to people affected.

He says the support is needed because it could take months or even years for the country to recover.

"This is a time for unity and compassion," said Colmenares.

Colmenares says Casa De Venezuela is planning to hold a Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday to pray for the victims.