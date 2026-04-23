Van fire temporarily shut down I-95 South in Northeast Philadelphia

A vehicle fire briefly shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday.

The highway was closed between Exits 32 and 27, just after 12:30 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management. Around 1:30 p.m., the highway reopened, according to OEM.

PennDOT cameras and Chopper 3 caught firefighters working to put out the fire just before 1 p.m. The charred vehicle briefly blocked traffic in the southbound lanes.