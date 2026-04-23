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Van fire temporarily shut down I-95 South in Northeast Philadelphia

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon

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A vehicle fire briefly shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday.

The highway was closed between Exits 32 and 27, just after 12:30 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management. Around 1:30 p.m., the highway reopened, according to OEM.

PennDOT cameras and Chopper 3 caught firefighters working to put out the fire just before 1 p.m. The charred vehicle briefly blocked traffic in the southbound lanes.

Van fire on I-95 south in Northeast Philadelphia
Van fire on I-95 south in Northeast Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

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