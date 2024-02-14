Philadelphia's Love Park hot with romance on chilly Valentine's Day as couples tie the knot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In an annual Valentine's Day tradition, couples lined up to exchange vows in front of an iconic backdrop in Philadelphia's Love Park.

Kicking things off for the day was the wedding ceremony of Amy Brown and Mike Snader. Mayor Cherelle Parker served as the officiant.

For Brown and Snader, the Love statue has a special significance. They met years ago, on the island of St. Lucia, where Brown is from. Snader, who hails from just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania, was working there at the time.

"We met on the island, and I came back with him six years ago on vacation just to visit," Brown said.

The low temps and wind made things chilly for Brown, who was in a wedding gown. Still, she said she didn't mind.

Amy Brown and Mike Snader were one of several couples to tie the knot at Love Park in Philly on Valentine's Day.

"It is beautiful, the sun is out despite that the wind is cold, but I'm having a great time," she said. "And just so happy to be here marrying the love of my life."

Shortly after Brown and Snader were married, it was Lorraine and Daniel Smith's turn. It was the second time they married each other. The couple married in 2018 and divorced in 2020. But they couldn't stay away from each other for long.

"We did get a divorce, but we knew we wanted to be together," Lorraine Smith said. "We missed each other, and we didn't really stay apart."

Her advice to other newlyweds?

"Never give up. Work hard," she said.

While many eloped only in the presence of an officiant and some parkgoers, Cory Wells and Becca Butler brought a crowd of people. One of them was Wells' sister-in-law, Sara Walsh, who had already been to a wedding that day.

"This is actually the second wedding I've been to," Walsh said. "My best friend got married in Clark, New Jersey...then we went all the way down here to this one because we could not miss this."

Walsh teared up as she saw Wells, her husband's brother, tie the knot.

"I remember when he was in first grade, she said. "I'm just so proud of him."

Wells said marrying Butler was the easiest decision he's ever made.

"There's just nothing not to love about her. She makes me really happy," he said. "I knew the minute that we were going to get married, I was good."