Philadelphia Uber, Lyft drivers set to strike on Valentine's Day, picket at airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - You might have a tough time getting to or from Philadelphia International Airport on Valentine's Day. Philadelphia is one of 10 U.S. cities where Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers are set to go on strike.

The drivers say while the cost of living continues to climb, Uber and Lyft are taking more of the money they earn from each ride. They also claim they've been the target of rising violence from riders, and their job lacks the proper protections from app deactivations.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with some passengers Wednesday morning who are split on whether they support the strike, especially if it means it will take them longer to get to their destination.

"I sympathize only because the cost of living, prices of rent, food, everything in general, it's just so high," Iris Garcia said. "So why wouldn't you want to pay them? The cost of living, it's just no one can afford to live."

"I was a union employee my whole life and I understand the company has to pass those benefits on to the employees," said Charlotte Thiry, who is sympathetic to the ride-hailing drivers' cause.

"I think they need to do more work and get paid," Sandra Windley said. "Everybody wants a bag and don't want to do the job."

"At the end of the day, you can either choose to do it or not do it," Andres Souto said. "So I guess I feel bad but, I mean, they chose to do Uber."

Lyft says the company is constantly working to improve the driver experience. It said it recently introduced a minimum weekly earnings guarantee to make sure drivers always take home at least 70% of rider fares after external fees.

Uber says the company offers drivers flexibility to earn money when and where they choose, and the vast majority of its couriers are satisfied with their experience.

Wednesday's strike is being organized by a national coalition called "Justice For App Workers," which represents more than 130,000 ride-hailing drivers across the country.

They say the strike will last all day, but the height of it will be a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., when drivers are expected to get out of their vehicles and strike in the street at Philadelphia International Airport.