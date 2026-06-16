Vacant lots in Delaware County could transform into green spaces thanks to an expanding initiative

A new initiative is turning vacant land in Delaware County into cleaner, greener spaces designed to improve neighborhood safety, health and quality of life.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) joined city and county leaders on Tuesday to celebrate the expansion of its LandCare program into Chester with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

"What's great about the land care program is that it's not a one-time installation and then we leave," Melissa Stutzbach, director of LandCare at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, said. "We are here, we have a consistent presence, so this lot will be maintained twice a month during the growing season."

The project marks the first time PHS LandCare has expanded beyond Philadelphia. The program has transformed 10 vacant lots across Chester into maintained green spaces where residents can gather, relax and spend time outdoors.

"As we beautify the city and make it feel more welcoming, we know that this symbolizes a comeback to just normalcy and decency," Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said.

The $250,000 project was funded in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Office of the Budget and the Green Family Foundation.

For decades, PHS LandCare has focused on stabilizing vacant properties through cleaning, greening and ongoing maintenance.

The program currently maintains more than 12,000 vacant lots across Philadelphia.

Studies have found residents living near greened lots reported a reduction in feelings of depression, while neighborhoods below the poverty line saw a decrease in gun violence, according to PHS.

"It's a tremendous opportunity to show the community we care," Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse said. "It's about more than law enforcement. It's about keeping communities safe. It's about building hope."

Officials said the goal is not only to improve the appearance of neighborhoods, but also to create spaces that encourage community connection.

"Green spaces are important," Barron Lacy, Sr. from PHS said. "This is important for lowering crime, but the trees are important too because they clean the air and produce oxygen."

The newly transformed lots include landscaping improvements, removal of debris and ongoing maintenance to keep the spaces clean and accessible for residents.

"We just hired a local small business based in Chester, Warren Family Landscaping, who will be helping keep the space clean and mowed free of trash throughout the year," Stutzbach said.

Residents are already seeing an improvement. What once a vacant lot on Green Street in Chester with abandoned cars is now a source of community pride.

"It wasn't a nice sight," Chester resident Stacey Hatcher said. "I think this is a pretty sight now, and turned it into this green space."