USPS worker critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A United States Postal Service worker was critically injured when he was hit by a car Thursday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia.

The 48-year-old worker was standing behind a USPS vehicle on the 4300 block of Ashburner Street gathering mail when another vehicle struck him just before 2:40 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The worker sustained a severe leg injury and facial injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The impact of the crash pushed his mail vehicle onto the sidewalk and then into a fence, according to police. The vehicle that hit the man struck another car before coming to a stop, police said.

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the incident yesterday in Philadelphia. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time and wish him a full recovery," a USPS spokesperson said in a statement.

The employee has been with the USPS for five years.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the worker is cooperating with the authorities, police say.