Usher fans in Philadelphia say Super Bowl halftime show was long overdue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just as winning a Super Bowl is the pinnacle of an NFL career, headlining football's main event is the honor of a lifetime for musicians.

And Super Bowl watch parties turned to karaoke sing-alongs when Usher hit the stage Sunday. Fans say this halftime show was long overdue for the king of R&B.

The eight-time Grammy winner grabbed the attention of "Lovers and Friends" at bars around Philly during his Super Bowl halftime show.

The superstar's performance was a culmination of a 30-year career – reminding many that his musical catalog became a soundtrack of the '90s and 2000s.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) H.E.R., Ludacris, Usher, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) Kevin Mazur

"He's been in the game for so long. He's been doing amazing and he's still on top," a fan said.

Usher fans confessed they couldn't contain their excitement.

"He just makes you want to get up and just dance," another fan said. "That's the vibe we're going for, especially for the Super Bowl halftime show."

Usher's next big play will be his upcoming Past Present and Future Tour, which will make a stop in Philadelphia Aug. 30 and 31.

"I'm spending like hundreds of dollars to see him," an Usher fan said.