Usher confesses to new show at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center for Past Present Future tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a confession to make. Grammy award-winning artist Usher will stop in Philadephia's Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Aug. 30 after wowing millions of viewers at the Super Bowl halftime show.

His ninth album "Coming Home" is expected to be released on the weekend of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

The Past Present Future North American tour starts on Aug. 20 in Washington D.C. and ends in Chicago on Oct. 29.

Born in Dallas, Texas, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, the 45-year-old wrapped up a successful two-year Las Vegas residency with 100 sold-out shows.

For a 30-year career, many say a halftime show is long overdue.

Presale tickets with Citi and Verizon will start on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The general on-sale tickets will start on Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.

There are at least six different VIP packages with one including a meet and greet, a VIP lounge experience and much more.

Usher replaced Diddy as a co-headliner with Lauryn Hill at the Roots Picnic in June 2023.

Here are the tour dates:

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Super Bowl LVIII will be at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Other Super Bowl performers include Reba McEntire singing the national anthem, Andra Day and Post Malone.

The Super Bowl and the halftime show will air on CBS Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m.