Usher confesses to new show at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center for Past Present Future tour
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a confession to make. Grammy award-winning artist Usher will stop in Philadephia's Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Aug. 30 after wowing millions of viewers at the Super Bowl halftime show.
His ninth album "Coming Home" is expected to be released on the weekend of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.
The Past Present Future North American tour starts on Aug. 20 in Washington D.C. and ends in Chicago on Oct. 29.
Born in Dallas, Texas, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, the 45-year-old wrapped up a successful two-year Las Vegas residency with 100 sold-out shows.
For a 30-year career, many say a halftime show is long overdue.
Presale tickets with Citi and Verizon will start on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The general on-sale tickets will start on Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.
There are at least six different VIP packages with one including a meet and greet, a VIP lounge experience and much more.
Usher replaced Diddy as a co-headliner with Lauryn Hill at the Roots Picnic in June 2023.
Here are the tour dates:
- Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
- Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
- Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
- Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
- Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
- Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
- Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
- Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
- Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
- Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
- Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
- Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
- Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
- Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
- Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center
- Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Super Bowl LVIII will be at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Other Super Bowl performers include Reba McEntire singing the national anthem, Andra Day and Post Malone.
The Super Bowl and the halftime show will air on CBS Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 6:30 p.m.
