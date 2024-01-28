3 American service members killed, 25 injured in drone attack on base in Jordan, U.S. says

U.S. strikes hit targets in Iraq and Yemen U.S. air strikes hit targets in Iraq and Yemen overnight 02:16

Three American service members were killed and 25 more were injured in an unmanned aerial drone attack on a base in Jordan on Sunday, President Biden and the U.S. military said.

In a statement, the president blamed the attack on "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq." Mr. Biden said the attack happened at a base in northeast Jordan, close to the border with Syria.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees forces in the Middle East, put the number of wounded at 25, and said the identities of those killed would be withheld for 24 hours after their families had been notified.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.