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2 teens injured during assault at Uptown Beer Garden in Center City, Philadelphia police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Two teenagers were injured during an assault at Uptown Beer Garden in Center City Monday night, Philadelphia police said. 

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday at the beer garden located on the 1500 block of JFK Boulevard, according to police. 

Police said three minors chased another minor into Uptown Beer Garden and began punching and kicking him. 

The victim produced a knife and slashed one of the minors assaulting him, police said. A bystander intervened and broke up the assault. 

A 15-year-old boy was treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for minor injuries sustained in the assault, police said. A 13-year-old boy was treated at Jefferson Hospital for a slash wound to his leg, according to police. 

The incident remains under investigation.

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