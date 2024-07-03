Man killed in Upper Darby shooting after allegedly lured by 6 men into trap, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby, Delaware County, are searching for six suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting. It happened early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Penarth and Keystone avenues.

Police said 22-year-old Jamie Reed of Philadelphia was shot and killed on the front porch of a house while he tried to escape gunfire.

Detectives believe Reed was lured into a trap and ambushed by six males who got out of a silver car.

"This male [Reed] was standing outside of the apartment building at 83 S. State Road," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said. "He was engaged in a conversation with someone via the phone. We could tell that from the surveillance video, at which point six males get out of a parked car."

The gunmen chased the victim down the street while shooting, striking Reed multiple times. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the six suspects and their getaway vehicle.

"This is the first time this has ever happened in this neighborhood," Glenn Heym of Upper Darby said.

Residents said the shooting was too close to home. One bullet hit a parked car and the wall of a home. Another stray bullet hit the grill that was sitting on Edward Robinson's porch.

"It used to be nice up here," Robinson said "It's all changing. I guess that's the way it is."

The shooting happened just a mile and a half away from the baseball field at Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School, where a Fourth of July fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m. Wednesday. Bernhardt said security will be tight.