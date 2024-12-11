3 schools in Philadelphia suburb have a new security system powered by artificial intelligence

Some schools in Upper Darby have a new security system powered by artificial intelligence

New security procedures are underway at Upper Darby High School, Beverly Hills Middle School and Drexel Hill Middle School. Starting Wednesday, students must walk through a weapons detection system, powered by artificial intelligence, as soon as they enter the building.

The school board approved the $1 million technology after two firearms-related incidents. On Sept. 3, officials said an Upper Darby High School student brought a gun to school, and 10 days later, another student brought a magazine for an AR-15-style weapon.

"Obviously, we have our public safety officers," Anthony Vaughn, public safety director for the Upper Darby School District, said. "We have several layers of security and this is just another layer."

Vaughn said the rollout of the new system has been smooth.

"Districtwide, we screened 6,500 students and that took us approximately 30 minutes," Vaughn said.

The school district collaborated with the Upper Darby Police Department on the security upgrade.

"Our main goal — both the school district and the police department — is the safety of all the students here and the staff that comes in here every day," Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt from the Upper Darby Police Department said.

Some parents and guardians said they support the new system.

"I think it's a great idea," Jane Rogiani, whose great-niece goes to Drexel Hill Middle School, said. "They have too many incidents in the school and you know, it's safer. It just creates a safer environment for everybody."

The open gate system will also be installed at the future Clifton Heights Middle School, which is under construction. Construction should be complete in 2027.