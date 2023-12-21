Philadelphia police ask the public for help in solving three homicides in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking the public for help Thursday for any information to solve three homicides that happened this year. One of the unsolved homicides involves a 12-year-old being killed on his birthday in a triple shooting in East Germantown.

Police said they found 12-year-old Laron Williams, 30-year-old Khalif Chambers and 47-year-old Riley Daren with gunshot wounds after responding to the 700 block of Locust Avenue on June 22 for a call of a person with a gun or a report of a shooting.

All three were taken to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The motive is unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, call or text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip via the Philadelphia Police Department's website phillypolice.com. There is a $60,000 reward ($20,000 per victim) for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this triple homicide.

Second homicide

The second homicide police are trying to solve is the fatal shooting of Simon Gratz High School student, 15-year-old Devin Weedon.

Police responded to a call for a person with a gun on March 28 near 1600 West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown and said there was a report of a person shot. A person told an officer a teen was shot on 16th Street and officials said the officer found Weedon with a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Weedon was taken to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead around 8:14 a.m.

Police said the investigation showed a group approaching Weedon from behind and there was a struggle. During the struggle, they said one person shot Weedon with a gun and three people went eastbound on Hunting Park Avenue while another person went south on 16th Street.

Police believe the motive was attempted robbery and they released surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, call or text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip via the phillypolice.com website. There is a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Third homicide

The third homicide police are asking for help to solve is the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Neko Rivera, who was shot 10 times in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police responded to 6100 Algon Avenue on March 13 on reports of a person with a gun and someone being shot. They said they found Rivera with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, arms and legs.

Rivera was taken to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead around 12:41 p.m. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334, call or text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip via the phillypolice.com website. There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.