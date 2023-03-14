Police name student killed who was chased down, shot 10 times

Grief counselors are at 2 Philadelphia high schools after 15-year-old student killed in shooting

Grief counselors are at 2 Philadelphia high schools after 15-year-old student killed in shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grief counselors are at two Philadelphia high schools today after a 15-year-old was shot 10 times and killed Monday afternoon.

Police say Neko Rivera, a student at Kensington High School, was chased down and shot near Fels High School in Northeast Philadelphia.

He is the 17th Philadelphia student killed this school year.

School District of Philadelphia spokeswoman Monique Braxton said 78 local students have been shot.

Officials told CBS News Philadelphia a fight happened Monday morning involving several people who should not have been at Fels High School.

Fels was put on lockdown after the shooting and parents were sent an automated message.

In a letter Monday, the school said the fight was over a stolen cell phone. Students who do not attend Fels tried to enter the school, the letter said.

"Violence is never an acceptable means to conflict resolution, and we echo the District's commitment to teaching and reinforcing appropriate conflict resolution skills to our students, and encourage students to seek solutions from a caring adult in our building if they need support," the letter read.

"Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of this student," the document continued. "Ours is a tight-knit community, and I know this is difficult news to receive. Death is rarely something that is easy to accept, especially when it involves a young person and particularly during these times as our city grapples with heightened gun violence."

Police will be checking security camera video in the neighborhood.