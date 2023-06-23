12-year-old killed on birthday in East Germantown triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old and two men were killed in a shooting in East Germantown on Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 700 block of East Locust Avenue, near Chew Avenue, just after 2 p.m.

Police say it's unclear if the three victims are related.

Police say one of the men was in their 40s, another in their 30s and the child is believed to be 12.

Authorities say they found the two adult victims near Crowson Avenue. The child was running toward his house when he was shot, police say. All three were pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Police say little is known about how the shooting started and a motive.

A community activist who spoke with the families on the scene says Wednesday is the 12-year-old's birthday.

"We know what all the families are saying," Chantay Love, the president and co-founder of Every Murder Is Real Healing Center, said. "People that witnessed it. People that are here. The people that live here, this is heartbreaking, because when you live in a place that's dangerous, you got to have a place where there's peace."

Police say there were at least 12 rifle rounds on the 700 block of Locust.

"It's a horrific day, it's not a good day," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "And we're going to work hard to make sure we try to bring these individuals to justice."

Leaders from violence prevention organizations, including Mothers in Charge, worry with school out, children are especially vulnerable. They are asking anyone who can to reach out to a child at risk.

"We need more people to get involved," Dorothy Johnson-Speight, the founder of Mothers in Charge, said. "That's what it's going to take. It's going to take that village again -- even if you haven't been directly impacted by violence get involved anyway."

Police are searching for a possible vehicle in connection to the shooting. They believe a suspect fired and then either entered or exited the car.

Police are urging anyone with video or information to come forward.