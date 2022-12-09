Unique holiday activity happens in Mt. Holly this weekend

MT. HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) -- If you are looking for a unique holiday activity this weekend, CBS Philadelphia has an idea for you. Homes in a South Jersey town are opening their doors for some Christmas magic.

"If you like to see the way people decorate. We have all different kinds of houses and all different kinds of decorating styles," Jackie said.

Old homes, history and decor, that's what you'll find at this weekend's Holiday House Tour in Mt Holly.

"It's gotten bigger every year, the last two years we've had 500 people come through," Jackie said.

Vince and Jackie's house was built in 1910.

"I walked in the door and I said 'this is it,' I knew it, I just felt it," Vince said.

The couple has spent years bringing new life into the Victorian home.

"It needed people to live here and do what we've done to it," Jackie said.

This year, they will celebrate their 15th Christmas in the house.

"I have a whole room in the basement called the Christmas room," Jackie said. "That's where I store all the decorations."

The decoration is a whole process. Every room has a color scheme.

"Some of the houses are more simplistic and some of them are very elaborate," Jakie said. "It takes a couple weeks to do the whole house, morning to dinner time at least."

This year's Holiday House Tour has 17 participating homes and landmarks around town- several churches, a quaker meeting house and the John Woolman House.

The house tour is a fundraiser. It benefits the organization Main Street Mt. Holly which protects and enhances the historic downtown.

"Mt. Holly has recently been discovered by people and a lot of young families are coming into town," Vince said.

A walkable town where you'll also find the couple's ice cream shop on Main Street.

"Everyone always gives us an ice cream ornament," Jackie said.

The Holiday House Tour is happening this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at some of the businesses in town and online.