Trio helps Philadelphia Union extend club-record unbeaten streak to 13 with victory over Real Salt Lake

Teenager Cavan Sullivan had assists on goals by Bruno Damiani and Milan Iloski to help the Philadelphia Union extend their club-record unbeaten streak to 13 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Damiani gave Philadelphia (12-10-6) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute that stood through halftime with his career-high ninth goal in his second season. Frankie Westfield joined the 17-year-old Sullivan with an assist.

That is where things stood until Iloski used another assist from Sullivan — his 14th in his first full season in the league — to score in the 82nd minute for a two-goal advantage. It was the career-high 17th goal for Iloski — tied for third most in the league.

Andre Blake finished with three saves and lost his shutout bid when Saba Lobjanidze scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Luc de Fougerolles and Juan Manuel Sanabria had assists on Lobjanidze's fifth goal this season and his third in 13 appearances with Real Salt Lake since coming over from Atlanta United. All three players entered in the second half.

Rafael Cabral saved three shots for Real Salt Lake (9-14-5), which was coming off a 3-0 home victory over the New England Revolution that ended a club-record 13 match winless streak (0-9-4).

Philadelphia improves to 7-3-4 at home, while RSL falls to 1-10-3 on the road.

The Union went 5-0-0 in September and outscored their opponents 20-5. The club has gone 11-0-2 during the streak and began the day in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia's last loss was a 6-4 setback at Inter Miami on May 24.

Up next

Salt Lake: Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday.

Philadelphia: At Chicago Fire on Wednesday.