Shooters walk up to parked SUV in West Philadelphia, kill man and woman inside, police say

Man, woman killed in parked SUV in West Philadelphia, police say

Two shooters walked up to a parked car in West Philadelphia and killed a man and woman inside Thursday night, police said.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said two gunmen opened fire on a parked SUV on the 700 block of Union Street in the Mantua section of the city around 10 p.m.

"It appeared the shooters approached the vehicles on both sides and fired multiple shots," Small said.

Police have viewed surveillance video that shows two men firing shots at close range hitting a white Cadillac SUV.

Investigators believe 18 shots were fired, and 10 went through the front passenger-side window killing the two victims.

"There was a 51-year-old male sitting in the driver seat and a 28-year-old female sitting in the front passenger seat," Small said. "They were both shot multiple times. They were unresponsive when medics arrived."

The two were pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m.

The double homicide comes after a similar deadly shooting days earlier on Christmas Eve just blocks away.

On Tuesday police responded to the 3800 block of Brown Street, killing a woman and leaving man in critical condition. The two were also shot inside a car when a gunman opened fire.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest of a person involved in Tuesday's shooting.

Police have not confirmed if the two shootings are related but are investigating.

Meanwhile, Small says surveillance from Union Street will be key in identifying the gunmen.

"Two males are seen fleeing eastbound back through the same vacant lot," Small said.

They are asking anyone with information on either shooting to call police or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).