UFC 330 in Philadelphia is going to be "absolutely electric," fans say

The fights are still a day away, but the energy surrounding UFC 330 was already at a fever pitch Friday night as thousands of fans packed Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia for the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Fans lined up hours before the event, with some traveling from across the country and around the world for a chance to see the fighters up close.

"Show support. Show support without any doubt. Be right up front. Nothing better," said Emma Cochrane of Boston.

Ashlyn Lally, also from Boston, said the excitement was impossible to miss.

"It's not like there's a fan section. It's everywhere. Everyone's always so excited. It's really awesome," Lally said.

For some fans, Friday marked their first UFC event in Philadelphia. Many made sure to leave with UFC 330 merchandise and a souvenir from their visit.

"I want to have some memory from Philadelphia because it's my first time here and they're cool," said Toni Novocel of Croatia.

The biggest moment of the evening came during the fighter faceoffs, the final staredowns before Saturday night's bouts.

Among the most anticipated was the faceoff between welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and challenger Ian Machado Garry.

Fans in the arena made their voices heard with each weigh-in. That kind of passion is exactly what fans say makes Philadelphia a natural fit for the UFC.

Sevag Yepoyen, of Philadelphia, said Saturday night should be an electric atmosphere.

"If you want that type of experience, then come on down because I think this barn is gonna be absolutely electric," Yepoyen said.

His brother, Armen Yepoyen, said the city's identity is a perfect match for the sport.

"You've got the spirit here. Philadelphia, great city, man. It's all about the heart," he said.

Friday night's turnout offered a preview of what's expected Saturday, when UFC 330 takes over Xfinity Mobile Arena.

If the crowd at the ceremonial weigh-ins was any indication, Philadelphia fans are ready to make their presence felt, and hoping the event leads to more UFC fights in the city in the future.