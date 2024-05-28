Sixers' Joel Embiid to be special guest during CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League Final coverage

Former Pa. school police officer charged with with sexual assault due in court | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Joel Embiid may be an MVP-winning superstar for the Philadelphia 76ers, but the 7-footer will trade in the basketball to be a soccer analyst for one day.

Embiid will be a special guest during CBS Sports' coverage Saturday of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Dortmund. The match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London and air at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET across multiple platforms.

The Sixers' center isn't shy of showing his fandom for Real Madrid, often live-posting games on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, and sometimes creating a stir among Philadelphia basketball fans unaware Madrid is playing.

Embiid's first tweet about Madrid dates back to Sept. 13, 2014. The love between Embiid and Madrid appears mutual.

In an Instagram Reel earlier this year, Embiid said, "I've been supported of Madrid since I was born."

After Embiid scored a career-high 70 points in January, Madrid posted a congratulations to one of its biggest fans.

"Congratulations, @JoelEmbiid! All Madrid fans are proud of your feat: 70 points scored in an NBA game, a figure only reached before by eight players in history. Go Madrid," the team tweeted.

Embiid will make his special guest appearance on CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET. Dora from Nickelodeon's "Dora the Explorer" and Italian soccer great Alessandro Del Piero will also be special guests.