Uber driver dead, 1 injured in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood after fiery crash under I-95 overpass

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

An Uber driver died and a passenger was injured after a fiery crash in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Marlborough Street, under the I-95 overpass. Police say the Uber driver was driving four passengers from a nearby concert venue when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The Uber driver then lost control of the vehicle and struck several parked cars under the overpass before the car, a late-model Hyundai Kona, burst into flames.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered several cars on fire. The body of the Uber driver was found inside the vehicle as firefighters put out the flames, police said.

All four passengers were able to escape the car. Only one of the passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police said I-95 sustained no structural damage and is running normally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Frederick Sinclair has been with CBS Philadelphia since 2019 and has been a Digital Content Producer for the CBS News Philadelphia stream since 2021.

