Sixers' Tyrese Maxey finishes ahead of reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid in latest jersey sales

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Joel Embiid might be the reigning NBA MVP, but his Philadelphia 76ers teammate has overtaken him in popularity -- at least according to the association's jersey sales.

Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey came in ninth on the NBA's top-selling jerseys for the first half of the 2023-24 season. Embiid wasn't too far behind him, with the 12th-most sold jersey.

The Sixers, as a team, had the fifth most jersey sales in the NBA - the Los Angeles Lakers had the most.

Maxey was the Sixers' first-round pick in the 2020 NBA draft. In his fourth season, Maxey has blossomed as Philadelphia's point guard, teaming up with Embiid to help the Sixers to a 29-16 record.

The 23-year-old Maxey is averaging 25.7 points and 6.6 assists in 42 games this season. In November, he set a career-high with a 50-point performance in a 137-126 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Embiid is an NBA All-Star once again and is having another monster season for the Sixers. Embiid recently scored a Sixers record 70 points in the team's 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22.

Embiid is averaging 36 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.6 blocks in 33 games this season.

Both Embiid and Maxey are currently dealing with injuries. The Sixers dropped their third straight game Monday, falling 130-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers. It was their second straight game without Maxey and Embiid.

Embiid has missed 12 games this season - he can miss just five more before he'll be ineligible for league awards.

The top-selling jerseys list was compiled based on NBAStore.com sales for the first half of the season.

The top-15-selling NBA jerseys were:

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings