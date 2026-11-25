As Thanksgiving approaches, thousands of Americans are turning to a familiar resource for help with their holiday meals: the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, which has been answering questions from home cooks for 45 years.

The hotline is staffed by food professionals, including chefs, registered dietitians, culinary educators and food stylists who help callers troubleshoot everything from frozen turkeys to cooking emergencies.

Bill Nolan, a supervisor on the Turkey Talk-Line, says the service remains popular because it offers advice from real experts. Home cooks can get help by phone, text, email and social media messages.

"The Talkline is unique in the fact that the people that work here, including myself, we're all food people," Nolan said. "When you call and you talk to one of our experts, you're talking to somebody who isn't just reading a script to you."

The question they hear every year

According to Nolan, the most common question has remained the same for decades: How do you thaw a turkey?

"You can thaw in the refrigerator over a five to seven day period, or you can thaw it in cold water, leaving it in the wrapper, which really expedites that process," Nolan said.

Cooking times and temperatures are another concern.

Many callers want to know exactly when their turkey is done and safe to eat," Nolan said. He stresses using a food thermometer rather than relying on cooking time alone.

He also encourages hosts to plan ahead.

"We kind of look at ourselves as not only turkey experts, but we're really counselors," Nolan said. "We're trying to lower the stress level for people."

They've heard it all

Over the years, hotline staff have fielded some unusual calls.

One memorable case involved a caller in Minnesota who stored a turkey outside because there was no room in the refrigerator or freezer, Nolan recalled. Overnight, a snowstorm buried it.

"They put it outside in a snowbank to store it," Nolan said. "A heavy snowstorm buried the turkey, and they couldn't find it."

Another caller accidentally turned on the oven's self-cleaning cycle instead of the bake setting after putting the turkey inside.

"Of course, if you turn an oven to clean, it's going to be well over 500 degrees, and that's not going to cook a turkey very efficiently, and it's not going to turn out very well," Nolan said.

While finding a turkey buried in a snowbank may be beyond the hotline's expertise, Nolan said helping panicked cooks navigate unexpected problems is part of the job.

Why the hotline still matters

Even in an era of internet searches and artificial intelligence, Nolan believes many cooks still want reassurance from another person.

"AI is great, and the internet is great, and you can find resources," he said. "But I think people want that human connection."

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is staffed through Christmas Eve and can be reached at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or by text at 844-877-3456.

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