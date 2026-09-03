Multiple children hurt in school bus crash in Monroe Township, New Jersey, officials say

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Monroe Township, New Jersey, Thursday, officials said.

Multiple children were injured in the crash on the 700 block of North Tuckahoe Road, according to officials.

North Tuckahoe Road is closed in Monroe Township between Glassboro and Clayton roads because of the crash, Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management said in a post on Facebook.

Monroe Township Police are at the scene. Gloucester County's hazmat team and the Williamstown Fire Department are handling a large fluid spill, emergency officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.