Philadelphia civil rights expert says Trump's effort to end DEIA leaves some Americans less protected

Advocates were quick to react to President Trump's executive orders that aim to put an end to all diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs within the federal government.

The executive orders, which were signed on Monday and Tuesday, look to cut funding for all DEIA initiatives across all agencies, end DEIA training and roll back Biden-era policies to promote diversity.

The National Urban League held an emergency meeting Wednesday called Demand Diversity in response to the president's new directive.

"We stand against any effort, by anyone, through any method to reverse the gains of the last 70 years," said Urban League President Marc Morial.

All federal DEIA employees have also been placed on paid leave, according to a Tuesday memo from the U.S Office of Personnel Management.

"Our country is going to be based on merit again. Can you believe it?" Mr. Trump said.

The implications of how the executive orders will impact minorities and vulnerable communities could be wide-ranging, but Timothy Welbeck with Temple University believes the reversal of DEIA programs could leave many Americans less protected.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are values. It's ensuring that everyone has access to resources and opportunity. When we discontinue those types of programs, when we shun those as values, we run the risk of regressing as a society," said Welbeck, who is also the director of the Center for Anti-Racism at Temple.

Welbeck also rebuked the president's claims that the end of DEIA restores a merit-based system in the country.

"When you look at 90 years of Jim Crow in this country, 249 years of enslavement, the outright denial of women into the workplace for most of this country's history, that is not merit-based," he said.

The executive order also goes beyond just federal agencies. The Trump administration is also pushing for an end to DEIA programs in the private sector.

Companies such as Walmart and Meta rolled back or ended some of their diversity practices prior to the president's executive orders.