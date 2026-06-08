5-year-old riding e-bike hit by car near Truman High School in Levittown, Pennsylvania, police say

A 5-year-old boy riding an e-bike was hit by a car near Truman High School in Levittown, Pennsylvania, Sunday, police said.

The crash happened in the area of Green Lane at around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 2022 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Green Lane toward Mill Creek Road. At the same time, a 5-year-old riding an e-bike was heading east out of the parking lot of Truman High School.

The Toyota Camry struck the boy as he entered the road, police said.

The boy was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, and he was later taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. His condition isn't known at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.