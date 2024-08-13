Maps show Tropical Storm Ernesto's path and forecast as it intensifies en route to Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Ernesto headed for Puerto Rico Tropical Storm Ernesto threatening Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands 01:16

Tropical Storm Ernesto gained strength on Tuesday evening as it moved over the Virgin Islands and headed toward Puerto Rico, where forecasters said it could bring powerful winds and heavy rain — up to 10 inches in some places — before intensifying into a hurricane while passing northeast of Puerto Rico.

Ernesto became the fifth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season when it formed Monday along a fast-moving path to the Caribbean. The storm comes on the heels of Hurricane Debby, which lashed parts of the southeastern United States last week with disastrous flooding and brewed up a flash of severe weather that ultimately touched much of the East Coast. Ernesto wasn't expected to strike the mainland U.S., the National Hurricane Center said.

A projection of the arrival time of tropical storm force winds for Tropical Storm Ernesto. Aug. 13, 2024. NOAA

Maps charting Ernesto's path, according to the latest forecasts Tuesday evening, suggested the storm would continue on its route toward Puerto Rico after passing over the Virgin Islands and portions of the Leeward Islands.

As of 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the storm was churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 10 miles east of St. Thomas and about 90 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to the hurricane center. It was traveling west-northwestward at 18 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The projected path of Tropical Storm Ernesto. Aug. 13, 2024. NOAA

Ernesto was forecast to become a hurricane late Tuesday or early Wednesday somewhere northeast of Puerto Rico. To reach hurricane status, Ernesto would need to meet or exceed maximum sustained winds of 74 mph.

Hurricane watches were in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Culebra, Vieques and the British Virgin Islands. Tropical storm warnings were also in effect for those places, as well as in Puerto Rico. Previous tropical storm warnings for Antigua, Barbuda, and Guadeloupe, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy and Sint Maarten were discontinued by Tuesday evening.

Hurricane watches are issued when hurricane conditions are possible in a given area within 12 hours or so. Tropical storm warnings are issued when forecasters expect tropical storm conditions to impact an area within 36 hours, but meteorologists said at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday that tropical storm conditions were expected to begin in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by nighttime, and potentially even sooner than that. Powerful winds and other weather conditions typical of a tropical storm were already happening in the Leeward Islands, they said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 115 miles from Ernesto's center on Tuesday evening — a sizable expansion from its 70-mile reach in the morning — according to the hurricane center.

Not unlike Debby, which dumped devastating and, in some instances, historic rainfall on southeastern U.S. states last week, Ernesto's primary threat was inundation, although slightly less rain was forecast for this week compared with last week's hurricane.

Ernesto was expected to shower parts of the Leeward Islands and Virgin Islands with 4 to 6 inches of rain, while southeastern Puerto Rico was expected to see 6 to 8 inches, although forecasters warned that as much as 10 inches of rain could fall in certain places.

CBS News senior weather producer David Parkinson said Tuesday morning that even a foot of rainfall could be possible in areas where the terrain might lend itself to that. Northwestern Puerto Rico was forecast to get less rain, between 2 and 4 inches in total.

NOAA/National Hurricane Center

"Heavy rainfall may result in locally considerable flash flooding and mudslides in areas of the Leeward Islands through today, and over the Virgin Islands into Puerto Rico by later today through Wednesday," the hurricane center said in an advisory Tuesday morning.

Ernesto was also expected to fuel storm surge, between 1 and 3 feet above ground levels, along the eastern coast of Puerto Rico from San Juan, the capital city, to Guayama, and to the islands of Culebra and Vieques. The same peak surge forecast could materialize in the U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix, and in the British Virgin Islands. The hurricane center warned that surge would be accompanied by large, destructive waves in coastal regions.

NOAA/National Hurricane Center

By Thursday morning, when Ernesto was forecast to have grown from a tropical storm to at least a Category 1 hurricane, it would likely continue tracking northward over the western Atlantic on a path toward Bermuda, where it could make landfall on Sunday, Parkinson said. He noted that the eastern seaboard of the mainland U.S. could see rip currents and larger waves than usual as an indirect consequence of the storm.

"It is too soon to know what impacts Ernesto could bring to Bermuda late this week," the hurricane center said Tuesday, adding that "interests there should monitor the progress of this system."