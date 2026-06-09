Pride in every pour: Philadelphia artist brings LGBTQ+ visibility to Triple Bottom Brewing's Pride ale

Pride Month is a time for celebration, but it's also a time when people and businesses look for meaningful ways to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

At Triple Bottom Brewing in Philadelphia, that support is showing up in an unexpected place: On the side of a beer can.

The brewery partnered with Philly Pride 365 and local artist Kah Yangni to create a special Pride Ale, a collaboration designed to celebrate community, visibility and belonging.

Triple Bottom Brewing's Pride Pale Ale CBS Philadelphia

But those behind the project say it's about much more than what's inside the can.

"We have a triple bottom line, beer, people, planet," said Deja Lewis, brand manager at Triple Bottom Brewing.

For Lewis, supporting the LGBTQ+ community is a natural extension of the brewery's mission.

"We really care about supporting people from all different communities," Lewis said. "We believe that beer brings people together."

That spirit of connection is reflected in the artwork wrapped around every can.

The label features original artwork from Philadelphia artist Kah Yangni, whose work often highlights queer joy, visibility, and community.

Philadelphia artist Kah Yangni CBS Philadelphia

"This is what Pride in Philly feels like to me," Yangni said. "Something that extends and extends and goes everywhere and is really every day."

Yangni said they wanted to create artwork that allows people to see themselves reflected in the design.

"Most queer art that I make is mostly about celebrating our community, the queer community, and how great it can be and how beautiful that life is and I want people to see it," Yangni said.

For Philly Pride 365 founder and CEO Tyrell Brown, that visibility carries added significance.

"The visibility alone of having an organization like Triple Bottom supporting Pride with a can is going to really be important not just for Pride Month but also year-round," Brown said.

Triple Bottom Brewing's Pride Pale Ale CBS Philadelphia

Organizers say the collaboration serves as a reminder that support for the LGBTQ+ community can take many forms, from public events and advocacy efforts to local partnerships that help people feel seen and welcomed.

A small product with a big message, the Pride Ale is intended to create space for celebration, connection, and community throughout Pride Month and beyond.