Trenton woman firefighter honored for trailblazing work

Trenton firefighter honored for trailblazing work during during Women History Month

Trenton firefighter honored for trailblazing work during during Women History Month

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A female Trenton firefighter is being honored for her trailblazing work during Women's History Month.

Firefighter Karla Townsend and her son, Solomon Townsend, who's also a Trenton firefighter, were recognized Friday afternoon in a mayoral proclamation as "Trenton's bravest family."

"It's a wonderful feeling to be recognized for the Trenton Fire Department as a female," Karla Townsend said.

Solomon Townsend added, "I'm just caught in the moment that this is a very historic moment. There's usually a lot of fathers and sons. You don't really see a mother and a son."

The U.S. Fire Administration reports only 5% of the country's career firefighters are women.

Karla Townsend hopes to inspire little girls to become firefighters.

"Be fearless," she said. "Step out there, take a risk."

As she received the proclamation from Trenton's mayor Friday afternoon, she dedicated the achievement to her teenage son and "baby boy" Eli, who died from cancer.

Solomon was going through the academy at the time Eli was fighting cancer.

"It was a really hard time for both of us, and all [Eli] wanted was for [Solomon] to make it," Karla Townsend said. "I'm very proud. I'm very proud."