Trenton woman firefighter honored for trailblazing work

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Trenton firefighter honored for trailblazing work during during Women History Month
Trenton firefighter honored for trailblazing work during Women's History Month 01:33

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A female Trenton firefighter is being honored for her trailblazing work during Women's History Month.

Firefighter Karla Townsend and her son, Solomon Townsend, who's also a Trenton firefighter, were recognized Friday afternoon in a mayoral proclamation as "Trenton's bravest family."

"It's a wonderful feeling to be recognized for the Trenton Fire Department as a female," Karla Townsend said.

Solomon Townsend added, "I'm just caught in the moment that this is a very historic moment. There's usually a lot of fathers and sons. You don't really see a mother and a son."

The U.S. Fire Administration reports only 5% of the country's career firefighters are women.

Karla Townsend hopes to inspire little girls to become firefighters.

"Be fearless," she said. "Step out there, take a risk."

As she received the proclamation from Trenton's mayor Friday afternoon, she dedicated the achievement to her teenage son and "baby boy" Eli, who died from cancer.

goldner-455p-pkg-trenton-fire-mother-and-son-030323-frame-1266.png

Solomon was going through the academy at the time Eli was fighting cancer.

"It was a really hard time for both of us, and all [Eli] wanted was for [Solomon] to make it," Karla Townsend said. "I'm very proud. I'm very proud."

First published on March 3, 2023 / 8:37 PM

