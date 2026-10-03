2 men, 2 women injured in Trenton, New Jersey, shooting, police say

Two men and two women were wounded in a shooting in Trenton, New Jersey, early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened on Carroll Street just before 1 a.m., according to police.

A 24-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were each struck by gunfire in the shooting, police said. They were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Mayor Reed Gusciora said the shooting might've stemmed from a garage party.

The shooting is under investigation by the Mercer County Shooting Response Team. So far, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department.