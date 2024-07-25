Trenton police officer, K9 injured in crash, authorities say

Will future Sixers arena be in New Jersey? State confirms conversations with team | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer and K9 were injured in a crash in Trenton on Thursday, police said.

The crash happened just before noon into a building on Federal Street, according to police.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The K9 had facial lacerations, authorities said.

A police officer and K9 were injured in a crash in Trenton on Thursday, police said. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The building on the corner that was hit by the police car had visible damage. Another damaged SUV was also visible at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting a resident displaced at the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.