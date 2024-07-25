Watch CBS News
Local News

Trenton police officer, K9 injured in crash, authorities say

By Tom Ignudo, Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Will future Sixers arena be in New Jersey? State confirms conversations with team | Digital Brief
Will future Sixers arena be in New Jersey? State confirms conversations with team | Digital Brief 02:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer and K9 were injured in a crash in Trenton on Thursday, police said. 

The crash happened just before noon into a building on Federal Street, according to police. 

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The K9 had facial lacerations, authorities said. 

lns-chopper-officer-stuck-by-car-trenton-072524-frame-40919.jpg
A police officer and K9 were injured in a crash in Trenton on Thursday, police said. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The building on the corner that was hit by the police car had visible damage. Another damaged SUV was also visible at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting a resident displaced at the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.