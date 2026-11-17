Students at a New Jersey middle school received medical evaluations Tuesday morning after a student brought pepper spray to school and it went off in the cafeteria, officials tell CBS News Philadelphia.

The incident happened at Arthur J. Holland Middle School on State Street in Trenton.

Students were being evaluated by the school nurse, but EMS workers were also on scene if needed.

There's no word on how many students were sprayed or whether any were transported to local hospitals. It's not clear if the pepper spray was deployed intentionally.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority," the Trenton Public School District said in a statement. "We appreciate the quick response of our school staff, emergency medical personnel, and local law enforcement in addressing this situation. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."