2 dead, 9 wounded in Trenton, New Jersey, shooting, police say

Two people are dead, and nine others are wounded after a shooting in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Locust Street around 12:25 a.m., Trenton police said.

At the scene, officers found 11 victims with gunshot wounds. Several are being treated at a local hospital, police said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force is investigating the shooting.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the prosecutor's office for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.