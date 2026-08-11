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State troopers visit Trenton, New Jersey city hall for criminal investigation

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Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.
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Ryan Hughes,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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New Jersey State Police troopers were called to Trenton City Hall on Tuesday morning to collect evidence for a criminal investigation, the mayor and sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Mayor Reed Gusciora said the investigation centered around alleged misconduct of a former employee in the city's Housing and Economic Development department.

"The investigation concerns a matter that the City itself identified, investigated, and referred to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office approximately two years ago," Gusciora said in a statement.

The allegations were brought forward in 2024, and the employee separated from the city that year, he added.

Sources say the alleged misconduct was theft of funds.

"This Administration has zero tolerance for misconduct or violations of the public trust," Gusciora said. "When credible allegations of wrongdoing come to our attention, we investigate them and, where appropriate, refer the matter to the proper law enforcement authorities. That is exactly what the City did here."  

Visitors were turned away from the building for a time due to the police activity.

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