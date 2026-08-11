State troopers visit Trenton, New Jersey city hall for criminal investigation

New Jersey State Police troopers were called to Trenton City Hall on Tuesday morning to collect evidence for a criminal investigation, the mayor and sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Mayor Reed Gusciora said the investigation centered around alleged misconduct of a former employee in the city's Housing and Economic Development department.

"The investigation concerns a matter that the City itself identified, investigated, and referred to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office approximately two years ago," Gusciora said in a statement.

The allegations were brought forward in 2024, and the employee separated from the city that year, he added.

Sources say the alleged misconduct was theft of funds.

"This Administration has zero tolerance for misconduct or violations of the public trust," Gusciora said. "When credible allegations of wrongdoing come to our attention, we investigate them and, where appropriate, refer the matter to the proper law enforcement authorities. That is exactly what the City did here."

Visitors were turned away from the building for a time due to the police activity.