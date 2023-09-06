Delaware NAACP calls for outside investigation after state troopers fatally shoot man in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- The attorney for the family of 28-year-old Tremaine Jackson and the Delaware NAACP are calling for an outside investigation into the fatal Delaware State Police shooting last week.

Coby Owens, an attorney with the Delaware NAACP State Conference of Branches, said at a news conference Wednesday that they want any video of the incident released to the family and attorneys and for the troopers to be "investigated and be held accountable for their actions."

Owens also said they want a federal "pattern-or-practice" investigation into state police, as well as U.S. Attorney David Weiss and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to open up an investigation.

A letter has been sent to Weiss, Garland, Delaware Gov. John Carney and state Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Owens said.

Jackson was shot and killed last Thursday by two troopers after he was accused of shoplifting at the hardware store. According to state police, the troopers allegedly saw Jackson leaving the store with a shopping cart full of items.

State police claimed Jackson allegedly resisted arrest and drove away in "a manner that placed officers in imminent danger," Sgt. Leonard Demalto said. The two troopers shot Jackson when he attempted to drive away, according to state police.

Jackson was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

According to state police, Jackson was under investigation for several crimes since July 2022.

The two troopers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, state police said.