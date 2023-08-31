Police shoot, kill person near Lowe's hardware in New Castle, state police say
Editor's note: An earlier version of this report mentioned a Delaware State trooper shot and killed a person. However, state police have not clarified what type of law enforcement officer was involved.
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A police officer shot and killed a person near a Lowe's hardware store Thursday in New Castle, Delaware State Police said. The police shooting happened near the store located in the 2200 block of Hessler Boulevard.
State police posted on social media that the person was shot and killed by an officer.
No other information is available at this time.
According to state police, investigators are on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
