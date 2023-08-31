Police shoot, kill person near Lowe's hardware in New Castle, state police say

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report mentioned a Delaware State trooper shot and killed a person. However, state police have not clarified what type of law enforcement officer was involved.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A police officer shot and killed a person near a Lowe's hardware store Thursday in New Castle, Delaware State Police said. The police shooting happened near the store located in the 2200 block of Hessler Boulevard.

State police posted on social media that the person was shot and killed by an officer.

⚠️ Officer-Involved Shooting in New Castle ⚠️



DSP is on-scene of an officer-involved shooting near the Lowe’s on Hessler Boulevard in New Castle. The suspect is dead and investigators are responding. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/H536Ix5T94 — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) August 31, 2023

No other information is available at this time.

According to state police, investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.