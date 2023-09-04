Man fatally shot by 2 Delaware State Troopers identified: police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the Wilmington man fatally shot by two state troopers as 28-year-old Tremaine Jackson on Sunday.

Jackson, a known fugitive, was accused of shoplifting at a Lowe's hardware store in New Castle on Thursday morning, Delaware State Police said. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the store located in the 2200 block of Hessler Boulevard.

State police say they've been investigating Jackson for numerous crimes since July 2022. Authorities say he had multiple arrest warrants in Delaware and Pennsylvania for felony crimes and offenses.

Jackson was involved in multiple vehicle pursuits in August that resulted in crashes, according to state police.

State police said last week that troopers responded to a shoplifting call and allegedly saw Jackson leaving the store with a shopping cart full of items.

State police claimed Jackson failed to comply with "multiple commands to stop" and resisted when the troopers tried to remove him from the car.

The troopers then shot Jackson after he continued to drive away, state police said. The troopers rendered aid on the scene until the Jackson was rushed to the area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police said the two troopers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.