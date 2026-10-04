Legacy of Travis Manion and 9/11 victims kept alive at annual run in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

More than 1,000 people gathered Sunday in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, to take part in the Travis Manion Foundation's 9/11 Heroes Run. The participants ran with a purpose and mission to honor those who gave their lives to protect our country.

"Today is about our heroes," said Chris Manion, who is the race director.

Heroes like Doylestown native Travis Manion, who was killed during the Iraq War in 2007. Manion's family has worked to keep his legacy alive by holding runs and other events to not only remember him, but also the victims on 9/11 and the military personnel who served after the attacks.

"I know what it means to me to represent my nephew Travis." Chris Manion said. "It makes me want to be a better person. It makes me want to be helping others. To honor [and] to remember them. They gave their lives for a cause."

The run, which started in Doylestown in 2007 after Manion's death, has since grown and expanded to more than 100 communities across the country. The event helps raise money for the foundation and other military families.

Brandon Frey traveled from Delaware to participate. He said his girlfriend is a volunteer firefighter.

"It's Travis' mantra, 'If not me, then who?' He gave his life defending and honoring his country he believed in. Keeping that legacy going and the things that he stood for is something that hit close to me with the public service and the first responder community being able to support them in something like this," Frey said.

For Heroes Run participants like Frey, this was their way of giving back to the people who have already given us so much.